Nevis Premier Brantley continues to forgo full salary

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 23, 2020)(SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to forgo his full salary and benefits, in a show of solidarity with persons who are affected financially by the economic shutdown associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.During his monthly press conference on September 22, 2020.

“My foregoing of my salary has continued to date, so I’ve now gone seven months foregoing whatever salary obligations and commitments.“I did say until the end of this pandemic, but I don’t know whether this pandemic is going to end, so I have no idea when again I will be able to collect a salary,” he said.Premier Brantley, in April 2020, announced that he would forgo his salary package until the COVID-19 pandemic had passed.Cabinet Ministers in the NIA had also taken a 10 per cent pay cut starting May 2020.

