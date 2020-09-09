Nevis Premier Brantley meets with opposition MP Hon. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 07, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, says his meeting with Hon. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds, the sole parliamentary opposition member in the Nevis Island Assembly, on September 04, 2020, was a useful dialogue.

The premier met with Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds, the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) representative for the St. Thomas’ Parish, at his Pinney’s Estate office, where he updated her on matters presently affecting Nevis.“I thought it was useful to convene a meeting with the Hon. Stapleton Simmonds. She had some specific questions and concerns.“We had an excellent meeting Friday morning. I took the opportunity to update the Hon. Stapleton Simmonds on various matters including Nevis’ preparedness for the reopening of schools, and the economic impact of COVID-19 on our island.

