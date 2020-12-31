Nevis Premier Brantley offers prayers for Vincentians amid volcanic unrest

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 30, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis is extending prayers for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the face of ongoing volcanic unrest at La Soufrière volcano.Premier Brantley, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs in the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, in a statement issued on December 30, 2020, called for prayer.

“My prayers are with our brothers and sisters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as we all monitor the activity at La Soufrière volcano there.“With the devastation already caused by COVID-19 and its disastrous impact on our small vulnerable states, our region cannot afford another disaster. I urge us all to pray for the continued safety and security of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

