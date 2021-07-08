Nevis Premier extends condolences on the death of Haitian President Moïse

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 07, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, has publicly expressed his condolences to the family of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated at his home on Wednesday, July 07, 2021.“I express great regret on the tragic death of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, who was attacked and killed in his home in the small hours this morning. Haiti is an important Caribbean sister and we pray for calm and the urgent apprehension of those responsible for this reprehensible act of violence.

“I extend deepest condolences to his family in this difficult time not only for Haiti but for our region. I extend condolences also to all our Haitian brothers and sisters who live here in St. Kitts and Nevis. Today we all stand with Haiti.Media reports state that a squad of gunmen attacked 53-year-old President Moïse and his wife Martine at their private residence in Pelerin 5 near Port-au-Prince. Mrs. Moïse was hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

