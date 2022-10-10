Nevis Premier Hon Brantley hails Taiwan as Federation’s best friend internationally

he Republic of China (Taiwan) has been a friend of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and according to the Premier of Nevis, the Hon Mark Brantley, it continues to be the Federation’s best friend internationally.

Premier Brantley made the remarks on Saturday October 8 at the Frigate Bay lawns at the end of a health walk organised by the embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis as the country prepares to celebrate its 111th Independence Anniversary on Monday October 10 (Double Ten Day).

“I have said it, and I continue to say that Taiwan is not just a friend,” said Premier Brantley. “Taiwan has been the best friend that St. Kitts and Nevis has internationally, and so I am very grateful to be here to have had the opportunity, and Ambassador please extend to your government our warmest regards.”