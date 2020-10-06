Nevis Premier welcomes SKN October 31 border reopening

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 01, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has embraced the announcement that the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis will reopen on October 31, 2020.Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, made the announcement at his October 1, 2020 press conference in St. Kitts. Premier Brantley, who was present, noted the impact the border closure has had on Nevis.

“I think the reopening of the borders is what we were waiting for, for things to turn around. Nevis is heavily dependent on tourism. The closure of our borders since mid March, 2020 has essentially meant that our tourism sector has been closed for the past six months. This has caused untold hardship to the people of Nevis.

