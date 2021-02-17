Nevis Public Library Hosts “Book Tasting” to mark Black History Month

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 15, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Public Library is hosting a “Book Tasting” starting February 15, 2021, an activity intended to mark Black History Month.Speaking with the Department of Information on February 15, Mrs. Anatasia Parris-Morton, Chief Librarian at the Nevis Public Library, said the “Book Tasting” is the latest of the initiatives the institution has employed to commemorate Black History Month.

“Over the years the Nevis Public Library has celebrated Black History Month in various ways. We’ve had movie nights, we’ve had exhibitions, we’ve had cultural presentations. This year we decided to do something a little different.“The public is asked to visit the library during this week, February 15 to 20, during normal working hours 9 a.m to 5 p.m. You are asked to select a book from those that are presented on the tables that are laid out, and look at the cover of the book.

