Nevis Public Library in Charlestown moves to temporary location

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 09, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Public Library has been relocated from upstairs the Theodore L. Hobson Court Building in Charlestown to the Slack’s building on Market Street.Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Library Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) visited the facility on September 07, 2020 to inspect ongoing remedial work. He explained that the move was due to the poor condition of the structure at the previous location.

“For a few years now the original library that sits on top of the courthouse had been in a state of disrepair, in fact it’s a very old colonial building so it would take some time to repair. A lot of the repairs that are needed are very delicate, so the government took the decision to relocate the library. “We needed to find a space in town, so we were able to negotiate with a private citizen for the use of is building that is centrally located.

