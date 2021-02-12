Nevis Public Works Department carrying out repairs on Fisheries Complex to improve public safety

Nia Charlestown Nevis (February 11, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Public Works Department (PWD) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is carrying out repairs on the Fisheries Complex in Charlestown, to improve safety at that facility. The project commenced on February 01, 2021, and is expected to run for a total of five weeks.Mr. Jevon Williams, Director of the PWD told the Department of Information on February 11, 2021, that the area under repair had become a safety hazard for persons using the facility and had to be repaired.

“The works down there is ongoing. [It] is the repair of the concrete overhang of the roof. The roof has been deteriorating for quite some time. The steel has been exposed to constant sea blast and as a result there have been corrosion and the concrete has been cracking etc. It has been causing a hazard, with the possibility of the concrete chipping off and dropping off.

