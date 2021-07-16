Nevis Public Works Minister appeals for tolerance during Butlers Village road rehabilitation project

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 15, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is urging the people of Butlers Village be tolerant during the execution of the Butlers Road Rehabilitation and Restoration Project.The minister made the appeal at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on July 13, 2021.“I want to appeal however, to the good people of Butlers to be patient and to bear with us. There will definitely be major disruption. At times their electricity would be off. At times their water would be disconnected for remedial work, and I want to appeal to the good people of Butlers to work with the Public Works Department as we seek to execute this project.

The Butler’s project commenced on May 26, 2021. The Public Works Minister spoke on the progress so far.“We have seen the pegging out of the main carriageway. We have seen the alignment. We have seen some excavation and some retaining wall that is presently ongoing, and I believe that the progress thus far is worthy of the Public Works Department because we know of their capability,” he said.

