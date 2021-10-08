Nevis ranks no. 2 in Condé Nast Traveler 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS October 07, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards on October 05, 2021, with Nevis recognised as the no. 2 Top Island in all of the Caribbean and the Atlantic.Two resorts in the destination were also ranked among the Top 40 Resorts in the Caribbean Islands. The luxurious Four Seasons Resort Nevis ranked no. 13, and the elegant boutique hotel, Montpelier Plantation & Beach ranked no. 32.

Responding to the high recognition for the destination by readers of the prominent international tourism magazine, Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) expressed gratitude.“This has been a difficult time for tourism worldwide for obvious reasons. Receiving the Readers’ Choice Award is especially meaningful now, as we’ve used the last 18 months to further enhance the island’s tourism offerings in anticipation of the return of international travellers to this piece of paradise, we call home.

