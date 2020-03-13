Nevis recognizes Kidney Day 2020

Basseterre St.Kitts March 12 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As Nevisians joined the rest of the world to recognize today, March 12, World Kidney Day, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration Hazel Brandy said the day should be used to bring awareness to the role the organ plays.

During her speech, Minister Williams asserted that the day also provides an opportunity to encourage behaviours and reinforce practices of habits that can prevent the development of kidney disease, such as reducing salt intake and drinking adequate amounts of water.Global figures point to an estimated one million deaths from the disease annually, and the minister highlighted that kidney diseases can develop for different reasons.