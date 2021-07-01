Nevis records 16th COVID-19 case

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis July 1 2021(SKNVIBES)

ONE day after Premier Mark Brantley had urged citizens and residens of Nevis to ensure they take advantage of the last day of vaccination in this round, the island confirmed its 16th COVID-19 case.

The Ministry of Health in a statement announced that the island recorded the case on Tuesday (June 29), noting that the individual has no history of travel, prompting a deep contact tracing to determine the source of infection.Unlike St. Kitts, 15 of the 16 cases on the island would have recovered from the virus.

The discovery is raising alarms on the island as there is limited tracking between the two islands due to the spike in cases on the large of the two locations.In its statement, citizens, residents and visitors are urged to continue to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical prevention and control protocols of properly wearing a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times when in public spaces.

