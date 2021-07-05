Nevis records 18th case of COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 3, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The following is a media release issued by the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration.One additional case of COVID-19 was recorded on Nevis on July 2, 2021. This brings the total number of cases on Nevis to 18 with 15 persons recovered and three active cases. This case which is imported, is fully vaccinated and has been in quarantine at one of our COVID-19 certified quarantine sites on island since arrival on June 27, 2021.

Case 18 was identified as a result of pre-departure screening conducted by the Ministry of Health. All persons leaving the Federation, while still within their quarantine period, are required to undergo exit testing. The case is isolated and stable. Contact tracing has commenced.This case represents a vaccine breakthrough infection, defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days or more after they have completed all recommended doses of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

