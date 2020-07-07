Nevis Records Increase In Crop Production

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 6 2020 (WINNFM)

The Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) clarion call for greater food security for Nevis has resulted in an increase in crop production over the past year.During his presentation at the July 02 sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, Deputy Premier and NIA Minister of Agriculture Hon. Alexis Jeffers also spoke to the upward trajectory of crop production, lauding it as an important accomplishment in the agriculture sector.

He revealed that comparative statistics for April-June 2019 compared to April-June 2020 show increased production of several key crops.Tomato production increased by 5.9 percent, going from 17,950 pounds in 2019 to 19,000 pounds in 2020. In 2019 6,200 pounds of peppers were produced compared to 8,400 pounds, an increase of 35.48 percent, while production of lettuce heads increased by 10.2 percent, to 8,640 heads.

READM MORE>>