Nevis Reformation Party Leader Mr. Robelto Hector sends condolences to the family of Mrs. Rose Martin

Charlestown, Nevis (Wednesday, March, 11, 2020)(SKNVIBES)

It is with great sadness and shock that I learned of the passing of Mrs. Rose Martin.On behalf of the Nevis Reformation Party Executive members and supporters, I send our deepest condolences to the Martin family.

The Parish of St. Thomas’ and the island of Nevis also mourns with the family as we celebrate the life of the remarkable woman who devoted her life to her family, church and her community.Mrs. Martin was a well known lady who was a stalwart of the village of Jessup’s and was very much respected and loved by many who knew her.