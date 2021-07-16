Nevis set to welcome increased international travellers with revised covid-19 travel protocols

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 15, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA).Nevis is set to welcome increased international travellers with the reduced Vacation in Place period for fully vaccinated visitors from nine days to four days, with testing on day four and the ability to fully integrate into the island upon receipt of a negative test result.

The changes which took effect on Monday, July 12, 2021, were announced by Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.Travellers to Nevis can visit the destination via Vance W Amory International Airport which is open for travel by commercial air and charters, or via the RLB International Airport in St. Kitts, with a connection to a water taxi transfer to Nevis.With Summer family travel at its peak, travel requirements for non-vaccinated children under 18 have been aligned with those of their parents:Non-vaccinated children under 18 traveling with fully vaccinated parents are welcome.

READ MORE>>