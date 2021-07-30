Nevis Social Services officials heartened by outpouring of empathy, generosity of private sector

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 29, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Private sector businesses, groups and individuals in Nevis have been commended by officials at the Department of Social Services and the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for their overwhelming show of empathy and generosity.Mrs. Sandra Maynard-Morton, Director of the department, spoke to the Department of Information on July 28, 2021, about the private sector’s response to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic since its introduction to Nevis in 2020.

“I was very, very pleased at the level of compassion that came from the private sector and their willingness to just give to people in these times, and yes we welcome the collaboration. It means that we can do more and reach a wider section of the population. Very good response seen, sometimes unsolicited from business houses and organizations who care enough to give to the vulnerable during the crisis.Mrs. Maynard-Morton, noted that since the onset of the crisis apart from the government’s ongoing provisions to those affected by the pandemic, the department has done medium to large scale collaborations so far with the Republic Bank, SL Horsford and Company Limited, the Jamaican Kittitian/Nevisian Association and Oualie Funeral Home, and more recently in 2021 with Yachtsman Grill, and Amory Enterprises.

READ MORE>>