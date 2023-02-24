Nevis to participate in National Day of Prayer, February 28

The Nevis Evangelical Association will join will join hands with the Federal Ministry of Ecclesiastical and Faith-based Affairs for a National Day of Prayer planned for Tuesday February 28, 2023.

Rev. Ron Daniel, Chairman of the Nevis Evangelical Association says the event, a new initiative by the ministry, will feature a series of prayer themed activities throughout St. Kitts and Nevis. Speaking with the Department of Information on February 22, 2023.

“This is a new initiative by the ministry, the first of its kind ever happening on the Federation and the whole point is in St. Kitts and in Nevis there will be prayer happening throughout the day.

“Now in the Nevis end, what we will be doing is that we will be having five different events… We will be having about 13 different pastors doing prayers and these will be aired from 6 to 6 on all radio stations in Nevis as well as NTv.