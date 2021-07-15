Nevis Water Department announces rationing schedule for northern areas

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 14, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding a water rationing schedule for northern areas on the island.The Nevis Water Department is kindly asking residence and citizens on the northern side of the island to exercise/practice conservation methods as we are experiencing water shortage due to pump electrical failure at one of our pump stations.

The department will be implementing a water rationing schedule which will commence today Wednesday 14th July, 2021. This interruption will occur between the hours 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Please listen carefully for the areas that are affected due to this:

•             Maddens
•             Butlers
•             Brick Kiln
•             Potworks
•             Barnaby
•             Liburd Hill
•             Camps
•             Fountain
•             Mt. Lily
•             Nisbette Settlement
•             New Castle
•             Shaws Road
•             Lower Westbury
•             Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie
•             Cades Bay
•             Clifton Estate
•             Colquohoun Estate

READ MORE>>