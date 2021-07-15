Nevis Water Department announces rationing schedule for northern areas

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 14, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding a water rationing schedule for northern areas on the island.The Nevis Water Department is kindly asking residence and citizens on the northern side of the island to exercise/practice conservation methods as we are experiencing water shortage due to pump electrical failure at one of our pump stations.

The department will be implementing a water rationing schedule which will commence today Wednesday 14th July, 2021 . This interruption will occur between the hours 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Please listen carefully for the areas that are affected due to this :

• Maddens

• Butlers

• Brick Kiln

• Potworks

• Barnaby

• Liburd Hill

• Camps

• Fountain

• Mt. Lily

• Nisbette Settlement

• New Castle

• Shaws Road

• Lower Westbury

• Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie

• Cades Bay

• Clifton Estate

• Colquohoun Estate

READ MORE>>