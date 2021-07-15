Nevis Water Department announces rationing schedule for northern areas

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 14, 2021(SKNVIBES)
The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department regarding a water rationing schedule for northern areas on the island.The Nevis Water Department is kindly asking residence and citizens on the northern side of the island to exercise/practice conservation methods as we are experiencing water shortage due to pump electrical failure at one of our pump stations.
The department will be implementing a water rationing schedule which will commence today Wednesday 14th July, 2021. This interruption will occur between the hours 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.
Please listen carefully for the areas that are affected due to this:
• Maddens
• Butlers
• Brick Kiln
• Potworks
• Barnaby
• Liburd Hill
• Camps
• Fountain
• Mt. Lily
• Nisbette Settlement
• New Castle
• Shaws Road
• Lower Westbury
• Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie
• Cades Bay
• Clifton Estate
• Colquohoun Estate