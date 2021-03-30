Nevis Water Department maintains supply despite financial challenges

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 29, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Water Department continues to meet the growing demand for water on the island despite financial challenges.Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said in a recent public address that it costs more to produce the commodity than the amount of revenue the department collects via billing consumers for the critical resource.

“Our costs outweigh the revenue collected. A crude analysis of our revenue and expenditure reveals that for three years the Nevis Water Department collected $5.68 million in 2018, $6.48 million in 2019, and $5.54 million in 2020. “However the Department spent a total of $11.32 million in 2018, $8.1 million in 2019 and $8.12 million in 2020, excluding the electricity costs.Despite this imbalance in revenue and expenditure we continue to meet the demand for water here on the island of Nevis while providing the necessary subsidies.

