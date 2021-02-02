Nevis Water Department set to collect Solid Waste Levy from May 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 01, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Solid Waste Levy will no longer be collected by the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) as of May 2021.Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis who is also the Minister of Finance and the Minister responsible for Public Utilities in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) made the announcement at his monthly press conference on January 28, 2021, in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate.

“The Nevis Water Department [NWD] will be collecting the Solid Waste Levy on behalf of the Nevis Island Administration instead of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited during the second quarter of 2021. The necessary legislative changes, regulations, policies etc. will be put in place,” he said.Mr. Brantley also used the opportunity to announce that the offices of the NWD would be relocating elsewhere in Charlestown due to health concerns.

