Nevis Water Dept. gives notice of service disruption

The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding a disruption in service.

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise the general public of a water interruption on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, due to a disruption on the water lines.

The outage will affect the following areas – Upper and Lower Westbury, Spring Hill, Fountain, Shaws Road, Mt. Lily, Upper Jones Estate, Clifton Estate, Colquhoun Estate, Cades Bay and Nelson Spring. Please note areas in close proximity may also be affected.

The team is currently working on repairing the lines to have water restored in the areas.