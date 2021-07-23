Nevis Water Dept. urging customers to pay bills at office due to setbacks from COVID-19 lockdown

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 22 2021(SKNVIBES)

The following is an announcement from the Nevis Water Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).The Nevis Water Department (NWD) apologizes for the delay in the preparation of bills due to the last COVID-19 lockdown in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

We are working diligently to have all accounts billed. In light of this, no bills will be mailed out for this cycle.Customers are encouraged to visit the billing office to make payments to their accounts. We look forward to your kind co-operation and understanding during this time.

For information regarding your account(s) please feel free to contact the NWD billing office via

