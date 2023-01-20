Nevis Youth Career Expo 2023 exposes school-leavers to numerous career options

Dozens of soon to be school-leavers attended the second annual Nevis Youth Career Expo 2023 on January 18, 2023, to get insight into some of the career fields available to them to pursue post-secondary and tertiary studies.

The event, the brain child of Gabriella Brantley, a young Nevisian currently overseas attending university, was coordinated by Senator Hon. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Social Services and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and a small team.

Senator Nisbett was on hand at the Nevis Cultural Village where the Expo was held. She explained the objective of the event, “The aim of this expo is to expose the school-leaving students on Nevis to a variety of career fields. It is set up in an informal fashion so the students are able to have a free-flow experience where they can interact with persons at any of the booths they are interested in.