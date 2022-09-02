Nevisian diplomat Eustace Theo Wallace gives back to alma mater

Ms. Shadé Bridgeman, a student of the Charlestown Secondary School (CSS), is the first to receive from a Wallace Family Bursary, thanks to former student turned diplomat Mr. Eustace Theo Wallace of Hamilton, who says his experience with foreign languages as a student at the school has helped influence his career.



At a small but significant handing over ceremony at the Ministry of Education on August 30, 2022, Mr. Wallace who serves as Minister-Counselor at the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission to Canada, spoke of his experience and the reason behind giving back to his school.



“For me being a diplomat for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, it is really important that as a small island state we are equipped with the necessary linguistic skills to be able to build relationships and networks.



“During my time at the Charlestown Secondary School, the Modern Languages Department really helped to mould my curiosity for the world. Through French, through Spanish I was able to learn of Africa, Latin America, Florence, Europe, the Pacific. There’s no limit to where you can go in the world if you speak one language, imagine if you can speak two. So this basic motivation really shaped me in terms of my willingness to not just represent St. Kitts and Nevis in different capitals around the world but just to help brand Nevis specifically and I think that’s important,” he said.