Nevisian injured in early morning Shooting

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis July 29 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE Federation this morning recorded another incident of gun violence when a young man from Nevis was shot and injured.

Police announced that an investigation has been launched into the shooting incident that occurred in Pump Road around 3 a.m.In a short statement, police revealed that a male was shot and injured in the incident. He is warded at the Alexandra Hospital.

This latest shooting comes just two days after 29-year-old Akeem Parris and 36-year-old Kyle Cleveland Williams of Carty Alley were both killed in a shooting incident in the Newtown area.

