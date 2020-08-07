Nevisians enjoying more reliable electricity supply, NEVLEC GM says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 23, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Mr. Gilroy Putie, General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), says Nevisians are benefiting from a more reliable electricity supply.Mr. Pultie, who recently spoke with the Department of Information on the strides the company has made in the past year, noted that moving forward the expectations are for an even higher rate of reliability.

“Reliability in my mind is at a fairly high-level right now. Yes, there is room for improvement but it is quite good…I believe the plans that we’ve had, plans that we have started to roll out over the next year, two years, at the most, I think the reliability of the supply in Nevis is going to be on par or better than a lot of islands in the region because we already getting close to that…and customers are already enjoying the benefits of our more reliable supply.“They can expect it to be even more reliable, and even with a small storm the system is going to be a lot more resilient, the level of damage is going to be less and we would be able to restore much more quickly than maybe a few years ago.

