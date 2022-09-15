NEVLEC advises of power outage September 13

The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a planned power outage.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers located in the areas of Lower Craddock Road to TDC (Pinney’s), that there will be an outage on Tuesday, September 13th 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

This outage is to facilitate maintenance in the area.

Please note that the electricity supply may be interrupted later or restored earlier than the scheduled times outlined above.

NEVLEC wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this outage may cause, and continues to encourage our customers to safeguard their equipment/appliances.