NEVLEC announces planned power outage for December 20th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 18, 2019) (SKNVIBES)

The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a power outage on Friday, December 20, 2019.There will be an interruption to the Charlestown 1 Feeder, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th which will affect the following areas:

– Government Road; Grove Park Range to FLOW exchange to Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury.

This interruption is necessary to undertake the extension of High Voltage lines from Alexandra Hospital entrance to FLOW exchange, and connect Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury.This work is part of plans to improve the reliability to the Charlestown area and to customers supplied from the he Cotton Ground Feeder up to Cotton Ground in the vicinity of Colquhoun’s Estate.

