NEVLEC announces planned power outages for upgrade works this week

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 8 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited regarding power outages slated for this week.NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Lower Stoney Grove area that there will be an outage from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m

Tuesday, February 09, 2021 NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Ramsbury, in the area of the Shiloh Baptist Church and areas in close proximity that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.This is to facilitate the Installation of a transformer and complete general maintenance on HV (High Voltage) poles and lines in Ramsbury.NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in Hamilton that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

