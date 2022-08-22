NEVLEC awards Mr. Erim Herbert the 2022 Cedric A. Armbrister Scholarship

Mr. Erim Herbert of Cotton Ground has been awarded the inaugural Cedric A. Armbrister Scholarship (2022), offered by the Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC).

The Cedric A. Armbrister Scholarship offers $10,000 per annum to the recipient to study Electrical or Mechanical Engineering at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

During an award ceremony held Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the Conference Room at the Social Security Building, Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Human Resources, and Public Utilities and Energy in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said it was heartening to see that NEVLEC has progressed to the stage where the company can assist an aspiring young Nevisian to realize his dream of pursuing tertiary education.

He lauded the NEVLEC Board and management for seeing it fit to invest in the people of Nevis and for doing its part to move the island forward. He wished young Mr. Herbert every success at university.

“Upon completion of your studies Mr. Herbert the island of Nevis will be looking to you as one of its assets in the quest to make the provision of energy on Nevis even more efficient and sustainable. “This opportunity cannot be taken for granted, as our future as an island nation depends on skilled human resource who will revolutionize the sectors in which they function,” he said.