NEVLEC Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Focus On Education, Staff and Customers

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS August 28 2020 (WINNFM)

In celebration of its 20th anniversary on September 01, 2020, with the theme “NEVLEC at 20 – Powering Nevis into a sustainable and resilient future”, the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) presented a laptop each to the Charlestown and Gingerland Secondary Schools and the Nevis International School.

At the handing over ceremony at the company’s board room on August 26, 2020, on Long Point Road, Mr. Gilroy Pultie, General Manager of NEVLEC explained that the gesture was in keeping with the educational aspect of the theme.“Recognizing that COVID-19 has had an impact on our students’ learning, and may impact the mode of learning now and in the future to more electronic based systems, virtual learning, we have decided as part of our celebration to donate a laptop to each one of our secondary schools to assist in educating our students.

