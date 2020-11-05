NEVLEC gives update on status of the power supply

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 04, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is a statement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) on the status of the electricity supply.NEVLEC wishes to inform the general public of the work completed on the #6 Generator.Though work has been done on the cylinder heads and head gaskets, the engine is still being monitored and is therefore not running at full capacity.

At its present capacity the Generation Department is in a position to meet the present demand of the island resulting in the removal of the load shedding schedule.Please be advised that the situation is dependent on the performance of the generators and the ability of the plant to meet the demand. If the situation changes, NEVLEC will inform the public and the necessary protocol will be implemented.

READ MORE>>