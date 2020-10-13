NEVLEC informs of power outages to affect customers on Gingerland, Cotton Ground Feeders

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding scheduled power outages in areas connected to the Gingerland Feeder on October 13 and the Cotton Ground Feeder on 15.

October 13, 2020

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Gingerland Feeder, from Golden Rock to Whitehall, including Zion and Butlers that there will be an outage on Tuesday October 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to complete remedial work in the areas of Fothergills and Webbe’s Ground.



READ MORE>>