NEVLEC schedules power outages for customers on Cotton Ground Feeder

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 19, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), in relation to planned power outages for customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, slated for October 20 and 22, 2020.

October 20, 2020

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from Prospect to the Bypass Road, including Upper Stoney Grove, Braziers, Upper Craddock Road, and Hamilton that there will be an outage on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 9:00 am. to 2:00 p.m.

The purpose for the outage is to complete remedial work along the Bypass Road from Stuart Williams Drive to the Island Main Road.

October 22, 2020



NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Bypass Road to the Cotton Ground Police Station, that there will be an outage on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

