NEVLEC seeking prospective bidders for Nevis Geothermal Energy Project

The following is a notice from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding the Nevis Geothermal Energy Project.

The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) is submitting a Request for Information (RIF) that requires the drilling of five (5) wells in Phase 1 for an initial 10MWe. This will be expanded to 30MWe with the drilling of four (4) additional wells in Phase 2.

Responses to this RFI should be sent to [email protected] on or before 16:00 (4 p.m.) St. Kitts-Nevis local time September 20, 2022, and at the same time, the submission should be sent to Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for information at [email protected]