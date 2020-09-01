NEVLEC striving to keep powering Nevis into sustainable and resilient future, GM Pultie says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 31, 2020) (SKNVIBES)\

Mr. Gilroy Pultie, General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) says though the company has come a long way since its formation 20 years ago, there is still much to be done in the rapidly changing power industry.Delivering remarks at the company’s 20th anniversary and awards and cocktail at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre at Pinney’s Estate on August 29, 2020, the general manager who demits office on September 01, 2020.

“We will continue to build some more flexibility into the grid and continue to reinforce it; We are considering a new diesel generator in the short-term, to replace the older ones for improved reliability and lowering our fuel bill. This is necessary even if we pursue geothermal energy; We will begin to deploy smart meters that we can read remotely, which will also provide us with information that will allow us to become more efficient and better serve our customers.

