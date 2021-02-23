NEVLEC’s Chairman of the Board introduces company’s new general manager

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Mr. Stedmond Tross, Chairman of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) Board of Directors introduced the new general manager of the company on February 22, 2021, at a ceremony at the company’s board room.“We are here this morning to introduce to the general public Mr. Albert Gordon, our new manager of NEVLEC. Mr. Gordon is a Jamaican by birth. He is a mechanical engineer and has served in various management roles in the region. In fact, he comes to us after completing his latest contract as the general manager or CEO of Guyana Power and Light (GPL)…

“He is contracted to us for two years starting on the 1st February 2021, and it is our hope that by the end of his tenure some local person would have demonstrated the requisite management skills to take up the reins of leadership.Mr. Tross added that NEVLEC continues to do all it can with limited resources to ensure that it provides a constant, reliable service to the people of Nevis.

