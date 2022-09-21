New assignments made in the Ministry of Health; Press Secretary Appointed

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, Minister of Health and Information, has made new assignments under his ministerial portfolios.

Dr. Jenson Morton has been assigned the position of Director of Health Institutions within the Ministry of Health while Dr. Patrick Martin has been appointed as Special Adviser to the Ministry of Health, and Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance has been designated as Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr. Jenson Morton holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and History from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad, and an M.B.B.S (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica. He has served as a medical officer in the Department of Surgery under Dr. Cameron Wilkinson from 2015 to 2019. He then served as the District Medical Officer for the Old Road and Sandy Point districts, as well as providing on-call medical coverage for the Pogson Hospital from 2019-2022.