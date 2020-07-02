New Carnival Chairman now in place

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The National Carnival Committee of St. Kitts & Nevis, will from this month, be under the management of a new Chairman, who will be given the task of leading an initiative to build on the past successes of recent years.Minister of Culture and Carnival, Hon. Jonel Powell, revealed that after a series of discussions and careful evaluation on the way forward, he has appointed Ms. Shannon Hawley, to serve as Carnival Chairman, from July, 2020.

Shannon Hawley is an international business executive with extensive on-island and overseas experience in business development, marketing and sales.She is currently the Managing Director of her company, Rosamond Consulting Ltd which focuses on the Citizenship-by-Investment industry and luxury real estate market.Powell said that outgoing Chairman, Mr. Noah Mills, who delivered yeoman service for over five years, has agreed to offer his expertise in a consultancy role.

READ MORE>>