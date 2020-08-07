New cricket practice facility named in honour of former Nevisian batsman Livingstone Sargeant

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 5, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has partnered with several corporate entities in the construction of a new cricket practice facility, which has been named in honour of former Leeward Islands top order batsman Nevisian Livingstone Sargeant.The facility, located at one end of the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Charlestown, was commissioned on August 4, 2020.Offering remarks at the ceremony, Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Development in the NIA.

He also thanked the business entities that helped to fund the project.“I would like to thank our very own Mr. Keith Arthurton for conceiving and conceptualising the idea. He is truly passionate about the game of cricket, and he is one of those persons who always tries to give back to the island and the people of Nevis. This is a first class facility. Mr. Arthurton has been there through thick and thin to make sure we have a facility of this nature, and I know that it will get results.

