New equipment at J. N. France General Hospital to significantly improve health services

New equipment related to ophthalmology, dialysis treatment, mammograms, and ultrasound are now online or are expected to come online in the coming weeks as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis undertakes significant upgrades to significantly improve healthcare.

The most recently procured equipment is a state-of-the-art microscope for the Ophthalmic Unit at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. It was acquired at a cost exceeding US$700,000. Director of Health Institutions, Dr. Jenson Morton, said that the microscope was essential in conducting eye surgeries that ceased in July 2022.

“Upon investigation, we were able to see that the machinery was pretty old. It was in dire need of replacement and was at a point in which, even if you repaired it, it was going to be an expensive repair, and it is probable that some other component of it falls apart in a couple of days to weeks again.