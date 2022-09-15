New equipment for Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority will enable entity to chart own course, Junior Minister of Health Brandy-Williams says

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), says a donation of new equipment to the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority will enable it to chart its own course.

The junior minister was at the time delivering remarks at the official handing over ceremony on September 08, 2022, at the landfill in Long Point.

“The Authority has, for many years, rented equipment to efficiently perform its daily operations at the landfill, and today my heart is full because we are now in a position to chart our own course.

“We can now make the adjustments to our operations. We can now manage our fiscal and financial position, and I want to reiterate that fact. When you have to rent, we pay prohibitive bills in rental but now we have our own, we can now chart our own course in managing our financial position and this is simply because we now own our own equipment,” she said.

Reflecting on when the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority was made part of her portfolio in 2017, she said there were instances when the authority went through difficult times but still managed to deliver.