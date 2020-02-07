New executive voted in at the SKNTA

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 07, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

COMING off a year where they held an international level tournament in the Federation, the St. Kitts-Nevis Tennis Association has elected a new executive with the president returning unopposed.
Reports reaching this publication following the election that was held last evening (Feb. 6) state that Watkins Chiverton had returned unopposed at the helm of the body, as new members take on the challenge of helping to guide the sport in the Federation.
He was joined by Walwyn Chiverton who got a 11-3  margin over Neil Owen for the spot of Vice President, while Owen took the Treasurer’s spot unopposed.A complete list of the executive body will be posted in a subsequent article.

 

