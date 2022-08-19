New Foreign Affairs Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis meets with his ROC (Taiwan) Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, met on Thursday, 18th August, 2022, in a virtual meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Joseph Wu. After an exchange of greetings, the Taiwan Foreign Minister congratulated Dr. Douglas and the Saint Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on a decisive victory at the polls on 5th August, 2022.

The two senior diplomats expressed satisfaction with the longstanding relations between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) and each committed to continued support in economic development and advocacy for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.