New fuel dispensing system installed at NIA Garage and Repair Shop

The Ministry of Public Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has installed a new dispensing system at the government’s fuel station, intended to make the process of refuelling vehicles safer and more efficient.

The facility, located in the Public Works Garage and Machine Repair Shop at Prospect, provides fuel for vehicles and heavy equipment owned by the government and statutory bodies.

Hon. Spencer Brand, NIA Minister of Public Works, explained that in conjunction with switching fuel providers, the government took the opportunity to upgrade the facility.

“When I became Minister with responsibility for Public Works one of the things I recognized was the kind of loose arrangement that I saw here at the Public Works Department when it comes to fuel. We would have entered into a tender process with the two fuel providers here on the island of Nevis, Sol [EC Ltd] and Delta [Petroleum St. Kitts Ltd], and at the end of that process Sol would have provided to the government a proposal that we felt was much more acceptable to the people of Nevis, hence we would have embarked on this project.