kn_flag

inSKN

New group of eight scholarship holders from Saint Kitts and Nevis to travel to Cuba at end of January for university studies

Source: SKNVibes
CUBA2
Cuba, Scholarship, Studies, University

We received at the Cuban Embassy in Saint Kitts and Nevis the eight young people who will benefit this year from the government cooperation program in education, which the Greater Antilles offers to CARICOM countries and many others from the rest of the world.

Ms. Shianne England, Ms. Ajuma Liburd, Ms. Sharon Mwangi, Ms. Jaquelyn Davis and Ms. Jonie Williams received scholarships to study Medicine. Two doctors will specialize in Medicine: Dr. Meriskah Phipps in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Dr. Kha-Lis Farrel in Anaesthesiology and Reanimation. Ms. Alexandria Richards will study Physical Education. The eight scholarship holders will journey to the Republic of Cuba at the end of January to take up their tertiary studies.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

Behind Bars55

Old Road teen charged for Alford’s death

POLICE have arrested and charged 18-year-old Calbert Powell of Station Street, Old Road for the murder of St. Paul’s resident, Javrell Alford. While revellers were

January 18, 2023