New Health Centre in Tabernacle Village to be renamed for former Matron Mrs. Sylvia Garnette in honour of her illustrious and trailblazing nursing career

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 25 2020 (SKNIVIBES)

The new health centre on Station Street in Tabernacle Village will be commissioned and renamed in honour of former Matron Nurse Mrs. Sylvia Garnette, MH at 4:30pm today, Thursday, June 25th, 2020. Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who is from Tabernacle and is also the elected representative for that area, will deliver remarks at the ceremony.

Mrs. Sylvia Mary Agatha Garnette, née Parris, who in 2016 received the Medal of Honour (MH) for Nursing from the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, was born in Tabernacle on October 5th, 1929.The only child of her mother, a young Sylvia had a formative experience that was the springboard for her interest in pursuing a nursing career; Sylvia’s mother lost her sight when her daughter was between the ages of four and five years old.

