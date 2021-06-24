New Horizons implements sanctions and rewards programme to promote positive behaviour among residents

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 23, 2021 (SKNIS)

The New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Center has implemented a sanctions and rewards programme as an effective system to promote positive behaviour among residents at the institution. “The Sanctions and Rewards Programme is a way for the children to take accountability for their actions and to buy into what it is we are trying to do with them,” said Shaneze Sam, Case Worker at New Horizons, during her June 23 appearance on Working for You.

Speaking specifically to sanctions, Ms. Sam noted that the children are given the opportunity to be heard and give suggestions. “Of course, the facility has rules and regulations. If the child is to break a rule there will be some form of repercussions for that. So the children were given an opportunity to sit with me and come up with what they think is appropriate in terms of their punishment for breaking the rules,” she said.

Ms Sam added that the institution prides itself on “encouraging growth, rewards and positivity and the reinforcement of good behaviour.” She said that the Sanctions and Rewards Programme is an essential foundation for a creative learning and teaching environment.